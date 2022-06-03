SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at BTIG Research

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

S opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.04. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 12.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 81.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.