Sidoti Downgrades CTS (NYSE:CTS) to Neutral

Sidoti cut shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CTS stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. CTS has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.53%.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CTS by 1,132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CTS by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

