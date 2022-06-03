Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Shares of UFAB opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Unique Fabricating has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Unique Fabricating ( NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unique Fabricating will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFAB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unique Fabricating during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 761,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

