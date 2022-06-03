Jefferies Financial Group Cuts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $416.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $416.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $444.14.

S&P Global stock opened at $343.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.01 and its 200 day moving average is $409.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,157 shares of company stock worth $2,911,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

