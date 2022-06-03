HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $285,000 in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.54%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -459.77%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

