HighTower Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYG opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

