HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPR opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

