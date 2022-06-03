HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 337.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 168,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,255. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $150.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.