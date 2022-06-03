BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $11,954,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,403 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $612.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on PGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Steven A. Kass acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $138,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $78,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,603.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

