Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ChargePoint by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 55,903 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $38,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $13.90 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.