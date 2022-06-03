Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $355,000 Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

CHNG stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -132.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $24.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

