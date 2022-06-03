Contrasting Membership Collective Group (MCG) & Its Rivals

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Membership Collective Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Membership Collective Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Membership Collective Group
|$560.55 million
|-$265.39 million
|-5.72
|Membership Collective Group Competitors
|$2.57 billion
|-$14.61 million
|31.94
Institutional and Insider Ownership
71.8% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Membership Collective Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Membership Collective Group
|-34.61%
|-1,577.30%
|-9.78%
|Membership Collective Group Competitors
|-6.51%
|-44.19%
|1.16%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Membership Collective Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Membership Collective Group
|1
|1
|6
|0
|2.63
|Membership Collective Group Competitors
|611
|2678
|3372
|89
|2.44
Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.73%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 31.08%. Given Membership Collective Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
Membership Collective Group rivals beat Membership Collective Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
About Membership Collective Group (Get Rating)
Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
