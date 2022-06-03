Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $342,000 Investment in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the third quarter worth $27,620,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 579.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 543,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 2,883.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 288,985 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter valued at $6,665,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.96. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $26,344.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,897 shares of company stock valued at $52,725 over the last three months.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

