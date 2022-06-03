Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,903 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after acquiring an additional 957,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,762,000 after acquiring an additional 101,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,560,000 after acquiring an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

SAGE stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

