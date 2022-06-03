BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) by 209.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,113 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Limelight Networks worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Bob Lyons purchased 55,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.34.

Shares of LLNW opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

