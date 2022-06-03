BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 15,989 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 160,180 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,805,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 227,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,770,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after acquiring an additional 254,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.12. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $536.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOSS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

