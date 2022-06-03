Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 145600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The company has a market capitalization of C$39.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46.
About Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX)
