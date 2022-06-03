Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 15.33 and a quick ratio of 14.95.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

