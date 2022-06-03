Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Assertio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. Assertio posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assertio will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Assertio.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,664.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $318,539 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Assertio stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.20 million, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.52.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

