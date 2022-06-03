$0.07 EPS Expected for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. CCC Intelligent Solutions reported earnings of $17.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,840,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,107,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,287,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCCS opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

