Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.48

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

GAU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark reduced their price target on Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.20 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.67 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

