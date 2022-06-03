OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 392491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

OGI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. ATB Capital raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$451.71 million and a PE ratio of -12.20.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

