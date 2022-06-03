MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.86.
MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 99.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
