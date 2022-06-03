MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.86.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a negative net margin of 62.40%. Research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 99.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

