McBride (LON:MCB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.50

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.19 ($0.41), with a volume of 389809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.20 ($0.41).

The stock has a market capitalization of £53.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Nodland purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($43,016.19). Also, insider Regi Aalstad acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($35,425.10).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

