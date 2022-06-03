Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Zynga from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after buying an additional 6,256,834 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after buying an additional 989,291 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 237,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

