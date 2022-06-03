Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $345.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.36), with a volume of 41008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324 ($4.10).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 325 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 301.28. The stock has a market cap of £460.18 million and a P/E ratio of 16.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.42. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

In other news, insider Darren Littlewood sold 4,404 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £14,224.92 ($17,997.12).

Henry Boot PLC

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

