Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $10.75

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $11.28. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $624.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 45.66% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at $456,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

