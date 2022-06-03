Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 40000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm has a market cap of C$8.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.
Portofino Resources Company Profile (CVE:POR)
See Also
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Receive News & Ratings for Portofino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portofino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.