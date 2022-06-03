Debra L. Lee Sells 2,145 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $18,230,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.30.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

