Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.52

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 15548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,345,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after acquiring an additional 193,631 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,665,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

