BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 323,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,474,110 shares.The stock last traded at $3.15 and had previously closed at $3.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). BRF had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

