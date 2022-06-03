Spot Coffee (CVE:SPP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.06

Shares of Spot Coffee Ltd. (CVE:SPP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 378800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$7.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67.
About Spot Coffee (CVE:SPP)
