Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OCGN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Ocugen has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96. The firm has a market cap of $526.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 214,323 shares of company stock valued at $478,056 in the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 472,438 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

