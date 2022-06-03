Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 7.3%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.83 and last traded at $46.72. 146,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,101,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.33.
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,752,733 in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
