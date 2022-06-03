Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 7.3%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.83 and last traded at $46.72. 146,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,101,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.33.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,752,733 in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

