23,852 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Utz Brands by 14.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

UTZ stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $25.42.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other Utz Brands news, CFO Ajay Kataria purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 53,376 shares of company stock valued at $729,833. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.