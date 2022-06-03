American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 153.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

