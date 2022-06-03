Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 21,304 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 1.02% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $1,608,000.
BMAY opened at $30.52 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87.
