GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $381,000 in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 169,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

About Millicom International Cellular (Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.