GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $382,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,656,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,107,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,065,000 after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 5.05.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,510. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

