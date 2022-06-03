GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $377,000 Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,585,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 38.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,267 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,280,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SiriusPoint by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,933,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 523,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 76,642 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of SPNT opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.16. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%.

About SiriusPoint (Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.