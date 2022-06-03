Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Holdings Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,843,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

FNF opened at $42.51 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.