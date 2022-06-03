24,381 Shares in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 742,430 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after buying an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 130,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

ATRA opened at $4.83 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

