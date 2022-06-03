Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $815,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,000.
Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $29.69.
