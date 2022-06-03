GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Stoneridge worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stoneridge by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 16.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRI opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $584.27 million, a PE ratio of -125.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

