GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 149,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth $2,281,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PAVmed alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAVM shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of PAVmed to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PAVM stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. PAVmed Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.24.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAVmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.