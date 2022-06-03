GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $363,000 Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $634.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BJRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.