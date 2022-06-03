Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of APH stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.