GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 171.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 115,687 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in WesBanco by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.93. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. WesBanco’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,569.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $65,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

