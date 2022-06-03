Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after acquiring an additional 56,876 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 464,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $287.39 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $498.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.