8,624 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,624 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GSK opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.46) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
